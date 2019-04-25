In preparation for the next pv magazine webinar "New approach for bifacial modules and yield expectations" on Monday 29 April, 2pm - 3pm (CEST), Andrea Viaro, Head of Technical Service Europe of our webinar partner JinkoSolar, and Lucie Garreau-iles, Technical Manager, EMEA, DuPont, in the following answer the questions by pv magazine on why create an alternative to the bifacial glass-glass-modulespv magazine: In which situations are bifacial glass-backsheet modules best suited, and when is it better to use bifacial glass-glass-modules? Andrea Viaro, head of technical service Europe, JinkoSolar: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...