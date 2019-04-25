BELIMO Holding AG: Belimo is opening a new service and logistics center in Dresden, moving even closer to its customers

Belimo is expanding its global network of service locations and opening a new service and logistics center in Großröhrsdorf near Dresden (Germany). This will bring Belimo even closer to its customers in Germany and northern and eastern Europe, who can expect customer-specific adaptations and an increased readiness to deliver from the new location.

Belimo, the global market leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of actuators, valves and sensors for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC), is expanding its network of service locations and strengthening its presence in Germany with a new service and logistics center in Dresden (Germany). The newly founded BELIMO Automation Deutschland GmbH will operate the new service center and thus support the activities of the Belimo Group.

By providing customization and enhanced logistics, Belimo intends to quickly serve a broad spectrum of individual customer needs in Dresden. In addition, activities in the field of sensors, in which Belimo has been growing strongly since 2017, are also being expanded. While the focus of sensor research and development will remain in Hinwil (Switzerland), functions such as calibration, quality control, logistics and the development of customer-specific solutions will be added in Dresden.

With a total of nine service hubs around the world, Belimo is rounding off coverage of its most important growth markets with customer-oriented service offerings and can supply customers with products even faster. "We always focus on the success of our customers," explains Lars van der Haegen, CEO of Belimo. "By establishing the new service center, we are taking a further step towards our customers and will be able to respond more closely to their individual needs," continues Lars van der Haegen.

Belimo will move into the approximately 15,000 m² building on Schücostraße 8 in Großröhrsdorf (Saxony) in the Fall of 2019 and then gradually expand the location. By establishing this new location, around 100 jobs will be created over the next few years. The engineers, technicians, assembly workers and logistics specialists will be dedicated to improving comfort, energy efficiency, safety, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in buildings.





The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.The Group achieved sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has more than 1,700 employees.Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com (http://www.belimo.com/).



Contact Gérard Moinat, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Manager +41 43 843 63 80, gerard.moinat@belimo.ch

