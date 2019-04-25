Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): Budesolv succeeds in pivotal Phase III trial 25-Apr-2019 / 10:35 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 25th April 2019 @ 8.00am (BST).* *Marinomed Biotech AG (MARI-AT): Budesolv succeeds in pivotal Phase III trial* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR95.00 * *Current Price: EUR79.00 (CoB on 24th April 2019)* *KEY TAKEAWAY* Marinomed reported that Budesolv met the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase III trial in allergic rhinitis ("AR"), demonstrating non-inferiority to marketed product Rhinocort Aqua. Importantly, this was achieved at about one-sixth of the budesonide dose and with a preservative-free formulation. The positive outcome allows Marinomed to proceed with the regulatory process, and we therefore continue to expect approval in Europe in Q4/2020E or Q1/2021E depending on the availability of production slots for validation batches. Our fair value remains unchanged at EUR95 per share (c.20% upside) pending detail trial data later in Q2/2019E, which should also clarify whether Budesolv met the secondary endpoint designed to show a faster onset of action. We see this as a key differentiating factor for Budesolv to meet our c.EUR760m peak sales forecast (<4% market share). Marinomed intends to sell Budesolv as an OTC product, offering the opportunity to leverage the existing global network of partners used for its marketed product portfolio. Maintain OUTPERFORM. *Budesolv met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority vs. J&J's Rhinocort Aqua* Budesolv contains the glucocorticoid budesonide commonly used for allergy and autoimmune diseases, reformulated based on the proprietary Marinosolv platform. This increases the solubility, thus allowing for the administration of a much lower dose. The European Phase III trial (which enrolled 84 patients, of whom 75 were eligible for the primary endpoint analysis) tested Budesolv as a nasal spray for AR, an inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes that affects up to 30% of people. The primary endpoint was non-inferiority vs. Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide suspension), Johnson & Johnson's ("J&J") successful OTC product with 2017 retail sales of $250m in the >$12bn AR market. Top-line data suggests that this endpoint was met. *Secondary endpoint designed to show faster onset of action still outstanding* Marinomed had planned to differentiate Budesolv through the inclusion of a secondary endpoint focused on showing faster onset of relief of minutes rather than days. We understand that the company does not yet have sufficient data to provide feedback on this endpoint and we therefore look forward to further details once the full data is published at the end of Q2/2019E. *Valuation unchanged pending detailed data later in Q2/2019E* As highlighted in our recent initiation of coverage report, a positive outcome for the Budesolv Phase III trial would lead us to increase the probability of success in AR to 85% (from 75%). Since the outcome also provides validation for the Marinosolv platform overall, we also intend to increase the probability of success for the second Marinosolv asset Tacrosolv (based on tacrolimus), specifically, to 20% (from 15%) in allergic conjunctivitis and to 15% (from 10%) in dry eye disease. In aggregate, these changes would lift our fair value to EUR107 per share. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. *goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Equity Research Analysts - Martin Brunninger, Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Marketing Sales - Erland Sternby. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance / Research Production - Paul W. Dunne. Click here [3] to see our privacy policy. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Marinomed Biotech AG. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=b098aadb-5d17-41f1-8 a5b-b5ee791e18b0&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [11] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 803373 25-Apr-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=803373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e235136b3fff70f6e9b300faf1356df&application_id=803373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4cf3d45df1d07e4e36e54790266d6f1&application_id=803373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105c239b1a4ab584252dd4cb0ab60fcc&application_id=803373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2019 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)