sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,00 Euro		-1,00
-1,27 %
WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: MBG 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,90
79,08
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG78,00-1,27 %