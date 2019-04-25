Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 379.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.39p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.00p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---