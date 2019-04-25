Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 24-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1901.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1928.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1857.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1884.08p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---