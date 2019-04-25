New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Launches CBD Globally

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverages and lifestyles company, today announced the global launch of their CBD product portfolio, with the unveiling of their line and shipment of their CBD creams, lotions, and oils to be sold worldwide under its Health Sciences Division.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

- New Age enters global CBD market with full portfolio of topicals launching globally into the Company's 60 markets worldwide throughout 2019, starting with the US on 4/25/19.

- CBD portfolio launching under the Health Sciences Division umbrella delivering the R&D, medical insight and science to provide consumers the most trusted products available

- New Age effectuating omni-channel CBD launch through all five of its channels - direct-to consumer, direct-store-door, traditional retail, e-commerce, and medical channels

Under the umbrella of its Health Sciences Division wholly-owned subsidiary, New Age is shipping its premium portfolio of CBD oils, creams, and lotions beginning 4/25/19, with activation across its entire global direct-to-consumer channel under its 'NHANCED brand name. The products will be sold immediately through the 30,000 North American direct-to-consumer product consultants, as well as through a new dedicated e-commerce website www.NHANCEDCBD.com to markets worldwide. The portfolio of CBD products will then roll out to Morinda's direct-to-consumer network across the more than 60 countries around the world throughout the remainder of 2019.

Concurrently, New Age also intends to launch its regular portfolio of CBD products at retail under the Health Sciences brand directly, in Private Label offerings with select retail partners, and with emerging partners in the medical channel. The Company believes the launch represents the first of its kind type of effort - a global omni-channel approach - bringing hemp-based CBD products to consumers…within an arm's or a click's reach of desire.

New Age's CBD product line features full-spectrum CBD, which means the CBD has been distilled and stripped of lipids and fillers, but still maintains a full spectrum of CBD and other cannabinoids. This diversity in phytonutrients can facilitate the "entourage effect," which is a term used to describe synergy amongst cannabinoids. The hemp source, delicate CBD extraction, processing techniques, and the nature of the CBD itself all set the New Age CBD portfolio apart from competition. 'NHANCED CBD and the Health Sciences CBD products are sourced from hemp grown outdoors in farms located in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The initial launch will feature three distinct products, CBD Body Cream at 150mg strength, CBD Roll-on Gel at 200mg strength, and CBD Oil at 500mg strength. All products will only be commercialized in locations within the United States or countries that legally allow the sale and use of CBD and CBD-infused products.

Jerry Haase, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the New Age Health Sciences Division commented, "The Health Sciences Division has worked exhaustively bringing all of our science, patented formulas, insights and more than 10 years of study to deliver superior clinical products to consumers. Our launch of CBD leverages all of that differentiated expertise, and specific study of cannabinoids over the past number of years for the benefit of these new products." Shon Whitney, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Morinda added, "The 'NHANCED CBD brand's promise is simple, we will bring you the most researched, most efficacious, and highest quality CBD products possible, that you can trust. We will never compromise quality in sourcing, processing, safety or ingredients to deliver a superior outcome in the finest CBD products available worldwide."

New Age has recently gained distribution on a number of its core beverage brands with some of the world's largest retailers in both the convenience and mass channels. In addition, its recent growth with its Marley Brand of beverages, expansion of its agreement with the Marley Family, and recently announced partnership with Docklight on Marley CBD-Infused beverages have positioned the Company well to expand its portfolio of Marley+CBD beverages. The company has been working in close partnership with retailers in the United States, Japan, and other key markets to launch these beverages, and expects to launch these products worldwide in addition to its line of topicals as individual regulatory landscapes continue to evolve on a daily basis.

The 'NHANCED CBD line products are now available via the www.NHANCEDCBD.com website, and will also be available exclusively through Morinda's network of in-home distributors. The Health Sciences line of CBD products will be available exclusively to retail customers, brought to market through New Age's own direct-to-store distribution system and through its group of national distribution partners throughout the United States.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy". The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, 'NHANCED and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

