Resolutions of Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Dividend
Composition of the Board of Directors
The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be seven (7). Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker, Ms. Anja Korhonen, Ms. Kerttu Tuomas, Ms. Sandra Turner and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors elected Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä as the Chairman of the Board and Ms. Kerttu Tuomas as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.
Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors
The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will remain unchanged and thus be paid as follows: to the Chairman EUR 120,000, to the Vice-Chairman EUR 68,000 and to other members EUR 57,000. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the meeting fees will be paid for each meeting attended as follows: EUR 1,500 for all meetings, except EUR 3,000 to the Chairman for the Audit Committee meetings, EUR 1,750 to the Chairman for the Human Resources Committee meetings and EUR 1,750 to the Chairman for the Nomination Committee meetings. Traveling expenses are compensated in accordance with the Company policy.
Auditor
Ernst & Young Oy, a firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as Auditor of the Company for the financial year January 1 - December 31, 2019. Mr. Mikko Järventausta, APA, will be the Auditor with principal responsibility.
The Auditor's remuneration is paid against an invoice approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.
Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of the Company's own shares
The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the repurchase of an aggregate maximum of 10,776,038 of the Company's own shares. The authorization covers also directed repurchases of the Company's own shares. The authorization remains in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2020.
Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares
The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The aggregate number of new shares to be issued may not exceed 10,000,000 shares which corresponds to approximately 9.3 percent of the current shares of the Company, and the aggregate number of own treasury shares to be transferred may not exceed 4,000,000 shares which corresponds to approximately 3.7 percent of the current shares of the Company. The authorization covers also directed issuances of shares. The authorization remains in force until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2020.
Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant donations
The Board of Directors was authorized in connection with the Company's 100 years anniversary to grant donations up to an aggregate maximum amount of three (3) million euros for charitable or corresponding purposes. The Board of Directors resolves on the recipients and other terms and conditions of the donations and the authorization remains in force until December 31, 2020.
