HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25.4.2019 AT 13:35

Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has resolved upon members of its Committees for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Audit Committee

As members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Ms. Anja Korhonen, Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner. Ms. Anja Korhonen was elected as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Human Resources Committee

As members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich.

Nomination Committee

As members of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman) and Mr. Doug Baillie. Ms. Kerttu Tuomas was elected as a new member of the Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 10 686 7116

In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





