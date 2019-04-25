Dusit Doha Hotel - Superior Room

Dusit Doha Hotel - Three Bedroom Apartment



Doha, Qatar, Apr 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - With a view to capture major market share in Qatar's hospitality sector, Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, made its Qatar debut today with the launch of the luxury Dusit Doha Hotel.Located in the heart of Doha's vibrant West Bay area, adjacent to the breezy Corniche, Dusit Doha Hotel is a five-star modern oasis only 20 minutes by car from Hamad International Airport, and just a five-minute walk from Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the City Center Mall and The Gate Mall, making it a perfect stopover for business and leisure travellers alike.Designed to provide luxury experiences and world-class hospitality, the full-service property comprises 264 well-appointed guestrooms and suites and 96 elegant apartments for short- and long-stay guests. Guests will experience Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality blended with the true essence of Qatari hospitality and service and artistry of Doha.Rooms and suites at Dusit Doha Hotel are designed to provide the utmost in comfort and convenience, with expansive living areas. Apartments are available in one- to three-bedroom configurations with spacious living areas ranging from 95 to 200 sq m.Leisure and recreation facilities include a rooftop swimming pool, children's pool, and a sundeck area offering panoramic views of West Bay. Guests will also find a wealth of dining outlets to choose from, including three restaurants, a classic French cafe, and a relaxing rooftop lounge.Now open and ready to welcome guests is the Taste, a contemporary all-day dining restaurant serving tantalising dishes from around the globe and also hosting regular theme nights. This will soon be joined by Dusit's signature Thai restaurant, Benjarong, which serves Thai cuisine made using authentic ingredients.Other upcoming outlets include Antoinette's Cafe, bringing a taste of Europe to Doha via fresh French pastries and other baked treats, and The House, offering premium steaks and seafood.Ideal for weddings, corporate meetings, and memorable social gatherings, the hotel also offers a versatile ballroom which can accommodate up to 500 people. Spacious and bright with abundant natural light, this atmospheric venue features its own private terrace and can be divided into two smaller venues, each with a separate entrance.Dusit's signature Devarana Spa is also set to open at the hotel, offering a wide range of luxury massage therapies and wellness treatments conducted in elegant, private treatment rooms. Designed to promote maximum relaxation, the elegant spa will occupy the entire 29th floor of the hotel, offering separate male and female spaces."A modern oasis for people to meet, dine, stay and relax, Dusit Doha Hotel delivers the ultimate in luxury and comfort for locals and international visitors alike," said Mr Gerhard Stutz, Cluster General Manager, Dusit Doha Hotel. "Qatar is one of the fastest growing countries in terms of tourism, and its reputation as a destination of choice is only set to be cemented further when the FIFA World Cup is held here in 2022."As such, there could not have been a more opportune time to launch Dusit Doha Hotel. We now look forward to delighting guests with our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while positioning the property as the leading hotel in Doha."To celebrate its opening, Dusit Doha Hotel has introduced a range of special offers, including an exclusive opening rate available for booking from now through 31 July 2019. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com/ddh.About Dusit Doha HotelGracious hospitality inspired by authentic Thai values enriches every experience at Dusit Doha Hotel, the first Dusit-branded property in Qatar. Located in the heart of West Bay, adjacent to Doha's breezy Corniche, this five-star modern oasis is only 20 minutes by car from Hamad International Airport and just a five-minute walk from Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.The hotel comprises 360 guestrooms, suites and apartments, which perfectly blend luxury and modern comfort, for people looking for short stays as well as extended vacations. Guests can enjoy a range of leisure and recreation facilities including a rooftop swimming pool with children's pool and a sundeck area offering panoramic views of West Bay.Dusit Doha Hotel also features world-class restaurants offering a unique selection of culinary experiences, including Dusit's signature Thai restaurant, Benjarong, offering authentic flavours from the Land of Smiles; Taste, a contemporary all-day dining restaurant; and The House, offering premium steaks and seafood. The hotel also houses a rooftop lounge where guests can enjoy a serene atmosphere, and Antoinette's Cafe, serving fresh French pastries and European favourites.Guests can benefit from a complete array of features including the signature Devarana Spa, a fully equipped gym, a Business Centre, an indoor kids' play zone, ladies' and men's salons, and banquet facilities for business meetings and special occasions. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com/ddhAbout Dusit InternationalDusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose first hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's Charoenkrung Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and hospitality education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.Alongside growing its operations globally, with more than 50 properties in the pipeline across key destinations, Dusit International is also expanding its business to provide new experiences for customers across the lodging spectrum.The company recently entered the vacation rental market with the full acquisition of Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, and it also announced plans to enter the lifestyle market with the launch of ASAI Hotels, a distinctive new brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in vibrant cities and resort destinations worldwide.The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. In 2019, Dusit International will redevelop its flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use project comprising residences, an office building, retail areas, and a new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel. The new hotel is expected to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.