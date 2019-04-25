Steady Progress on Growth Strategy

Reported sales of $538 million were flat; Organic sales up 3%

Reported EPS of $0.32; Adjusted EPS of $0.39

Reported return on sales of 14.4% or 17.9% on an adjusted basis

Repurchased approximately $110 million in nVent shares year-to-date

Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019 and provided guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019.

First quarter sales of $538 million were flat relative to the first quarter 2018 and grew 3 percent organically, which excludes the impact from currency fluctuations. First quarter 2019 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.32, while on an adjusted basis, the company had EPS of $0.39. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

First quarter 2019 operating income was $78 million, up from $66 million and up 18 percent from the same quarter in 2018. On an adjusted basis, segment income was $96 million, up 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018. Segment income excluding corporate and other costs was up 5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter net cash used for operating activities was $13 million and total free cash flow usage was $16 million. The company continues to target full-year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income.

"We are off to a good start in 2019, growing in all three segments. We're making steady progress on our goals including solid margin expansion in our Enclosures segment," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's chief executive officer. "Our first quarter performance puts us on track to deliver on our 2019 commitments."

FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE ($ in millions)

nVent Electric plc Three months ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 % point

change Net Sales $538 $539 0 Organic 3 Operating Income $78 $66 18 Reported ROS 14.4 12.2 Segment Income $96 $94 3 Adjusted ROS 17.9 17.4 50 bps

Enclosures Three months ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 % point

change Net Sales $256 $254 1 Organic 3 ROS 17.8 16.0 180 bps

Enclosures organic sales growth was broad-based across Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial. First quarter ROS improved 180 basis points as price plus productivity more than offset inflation.

Thermal Management Three months ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 % point

change Net Sales $145 $148 -2 Organic 2 ROS 23.6 22.7 90 bps

Thermal Management organic sales growth was driven by double digit growth in Industrial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO"), while longer cycle Energy was down versus prior year. The 90 basis points of margin expansion was driven in part by Industrial MRO.

Electrical Fastening Solutions ("EFS") Three months ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 % point

change Net Sales $137 $137 0 Organic 3 ROS 22.7 23.2 -50 bps

EFS organic sales growth was driven by Industrial and Commercial including strong price realization across the portfolio. EFS margin declined by 50 basis points due to operational inefficiencies, which have been identified and are being addressed to drive margin expansion in the back half of 2019.

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR AND SECOND QUARTER 2019

The company continues to estimate reported sales growth for the full-year 2019 of flat to up 3 percent, which represents 2 to 4 percent organic growth versus the prior year. The company expects full-year 2019 EPS of $1.50 to $1.60 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS remains unchanged at $1.80 to $1.90.

The company estimates reported sales for the second quarter of 2019 to be flat to up 2 percent, which represents 2 to 4 percent on an organic basis. The company estimates second quarter 2019 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.35 to $0.39 and adjusted EPS of $0.42 to $0.46.

The second quarter and full-year EPS guidance includes the estimated impact of the proposed U.S. tax regulations announced in December 2018.

DIVIDENDS

nVent previously announced on February 19, 2019 that its Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend of $0.175 per share, payable during the second quarter on May 3, 2019.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future," or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include adverse effects on our business operations or financial results as a result of the consummation of our separation from Pentair (the "Separation"); the ability of our business to operate independently following the Separation; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions, except per-share data March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 Net sales 538.0 538.9 Cost of goods sold 328.1 330.0 Gross profit 209.9 208.9 % of net sales 39.0 38.8 Selling, general and administrative 120.1 131.9 % of net sales 22.3 24.5 Research and development 12.3 11.4 % of net sales 2.3 2.1 Operating income 77.5 65.6 % of net sales 14.4 12.2 Net interest expense 10.5 0.6 Other expense 0.9 1.2 Income before income taxes 66.1 63.8 Provision for income taxes 9.7 11.5 Effective tax rate 14.7 18.0 Net income 56.4 52.3 Earnings per ordinary share Basic 0.32 0.29 Diluted 0.32 0.29 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 176.5 179.0 Diluted 178.2 181.2 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.175

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 32.6 159.0 Accounts and notes receivable, net 342.7 340.9 Inventories 244.4 228.2 Other current assets 126.5 118.4 Total current assets 746.2 846.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 264.6 264.8 Other assets Goodwill 2,233.9 2,234.3 Intangibles, net 1,158.7 1,173.3 Other non-current assets 71.3 33.8 Total other assets 3,463.9 3,441.4 Total assets 4,474.7 4,552.7 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 13.8 12.5 Accounts payable 149.1 186.4 Employee compensation and benefits 64.3 75.8 Other current liabilities 183.0 187.0 Total current liabilities 410.2 461.7 Other liabilities Long-term debt 925.6 929.2 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 175.4 177.9 Deferred tax liabilities 222.7 224.8 Other non-current liabilities 105.7 72.0 Total liabilities 1,839.6 1,865.6 Equity 2,635.1 2,687.1 Total liabilities and equity 4,474.7 4,552.7

nVent Electric plc Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 Operating activities Net income 56.4 52.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation 8.4 9.2 Amortization 15.1 15.4 Deferred income taxes (2.1 (0.6 Share-based compensation 4.3 2.4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (1.5 (1.3 Inventories (16.8 2.0 Other current assets (8.8 (8.0 Accounts payable (40.8 (34.6 Employee compensation and benefits (11.2 (16.5 Other current liabilities (2.5 19.4 Other non-current assets and liabilities (13.6 (3.6 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (13.1 36.1 Investing activities Capital expenditures (9.2 (5.4 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6.0 2.3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2.0 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (3.2 (5.1 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 800.0 Repayments of long-term debt (2.5 Debt issuance costs (7.5 Dividends paid (31.0 Net transfers to former Parent prior to separation (10.0 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 1.0 Repurchases of ordinary shares (76.1 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (108.6 782.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.5 (3.7 Change in cash and cash equivalents (126.4 809.8 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 159.0 26.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 32.6 836.7

nVent Electric plc Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2019 2018 In millions First

Quarter First

Quarter Net sales Enclosures 255.5 254.1 Thermal Management 145.1 147.9 Electrical Fastening Solutions 137.4 136.9 Total 538.0 538.9 Segment income (loss) Enclosures 45.6 40.6 Thermal Management 34.3 33.5 Electrical Fastening Solutions 31.2 31.7 Other (14.9 (12.3 Total 96.2 93.5 Return on sales Enclosures 17.8 16.0 Thermal Management 23.6 22.7 Electrical Fastening Solutions 22.7 23.2 Total 17.9 17.4

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast (1) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 538.0 Operating income 77.5 % of net sales 14.4 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 3.6 Intangible amortization 15.1 Segment income 96.2 Return on sales 17.9 Corporate and other costs 14.9 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 111.1 Net income as reported 56.4 65 269 Adjustments to operating income 18.7 15 64 Income tax adjustments (5.6 (3 (12 Net income as adjusted 69.5 77 321 Diluted earnings per ordinary share Diluted earnings per ordinary share as reported 0.32 0.35 $0.39 1.50 $1.60 Adjustments 0.07 0.07 0.30 Diluted earnings per ordinary share adjusted 0.39 0.42 $0.46 1.80 $1.90 (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effect of 2018 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales 538.9 542.7 563.9 568.1 2,213.6 Operating income 65.6 65.3 93.7 86.2 310.8 % of net sales 12.2 12.0 16.6 15.2 14.0 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.8 2.3 1.3 1.3 7.7 Intangible amortization 15.4 15.2 15.2 15.1 60.9 Separation costs 9.7 24.8 4.8 5.7 45.0 Corporate allocations (0.8 (0.8 Segment income 93.5 106.8 115.0 108.3 423.6 Return on sales 17.4 19.7 20.4 19.1 19.1 Corporate and other costs 12.3 12.4 13.2 12.0 49.9 Segment income excluding corporate and other costs 105.8 119.2 128.2 120.3 473.5 Net income as reported 52.3 43.3 68.2 67.0 230.8 Interest expense adjustment pro forma (5.6 (5.6 Adjustments to operating income 27.9 41.5 21.3 22.1 112.8 Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss 4.1 2.9 7.0 Income tax adjustments (4.0 (9.8 (5.5 (11.7 (31.0 Net income pro forma adjusted 70.6 79.1 84.0 80.3 314.0 Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma adjusted Diluted earnings per ordinary share pro forma 0.29 0.24 0.38 0.37 1.28 Adjustments 0.10 0.20 0.08 0.08 0.46 Diluted earnings per ordinary share as adjusted 0.39 0.44 0.46 0.45 1.74

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Actual Q1 Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 2.6 (2.8 (0.2 Enclosures 2.7 (2.1 0.6 Thermal Management 2.3 (4.2 (1.9 Electrical Fastening Solutions 2.7 (2.3 0.4

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Net Sales Growth by Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and year ending December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Forecast (1) Q2 Net Sales Growth Full Year Net Sales Growth Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total Organic Currency Acq./Div. Total nVent 2 4% (2)% 0 2% 2 4 (1) (2)% 0 3% Enclosures 2 4 (1)% 1 3% Thermal Management 2 6 (2) (3)% (1) 4% Electrical Fastening Solutions 2 4 (1)% 1 3% (1) Forecast information represents an approximation

nVent Electric plc Reconciliation of cash from operating activities to free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2019 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (13.1 Capital expenditures (9.2 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6.0 Free cash flow (16.3

