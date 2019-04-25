Heliad has experienced a c 50% reduction in NAV per share in FY18 and reported a loss per share at €5.72. This was driven by the overall negative market sentiment, but also company-specific challenges, in particular at Sleepz. We understand that the recent changes in the company's management (with two board members of its largest shareholder FinLab replacing the previous CEO) are a consequence of this poor performance. The company's shares now trade at a c 29% discount to last reported NAV.

