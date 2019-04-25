Avon Protection has successfully secured another of its military sector prospects. The award of a $16.6m contract for C50 mask systems by a customer in the rest of the world segment will commence delivery in Q4 FY19, further securing growth expectations at Avon Protection for FY19. It also helps compensate for the flatter than expected year at milkrite | Interpuls noted in the AGM statement. Added to the recent major DoD awards for M69 aircrew mask systems and M53A1 mask and powered air systems, it should ensure a strong basis for our forecast growth in FY20.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...