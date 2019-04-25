The Swiss energy company said it was chosen by Urbasolar's owners as the preferred buyer among a list of high-ranking bidders.Swiss energy company Axpo wants to expand its renewable energy business through the acquisition of French solar project developer Urbasolar. In a very short press release, the company said it was chosen by Urbasolar's owners as a preferred acquirer in an extensive selection process from a field of high-ranking bidders. Axpo also said that Urbasolar has now started a consultation process on the acquisition with its employees, which is mandatory under France's regulation ...

