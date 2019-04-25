The Parties will Work together to Promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship in China and around the World



HONG KONG, Apr 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinlink International Holdings Limited ("Chinlink", HKSE Stock Code: 0997), MCM Holdings Limited ("MCM") and NestGSV, Inc. (alias GSVlabs) are pleased to jointly announce a strategic partnership to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in China and around the world. Under the partnership Chinlink and MCM have made a financial investment in GSVlabs. The parties are exploring the setting up of a GSVlabs innovation centre in Xi'an and other parts of China. The investment will support GSVlabs' global expansion plans.



GSVlabs is a global innovation platform based in the heart of Silicon Valley. GSV stands for Global Silicon Valley. They partner with entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life. They accelerate startups and connect corporations to disruptive technologies, business models, and ideas. Their main focus is on key innovation verticals, including Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, Enterprise SaaS, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Impact / Sustainability, Entertainment, and Digital Health.



Mr. Siu Wai Yip, Executive Director of Chinlink, said, "Silicon Valley is a global synonym for an ecosystem of leading high-tech innovation and enterprises, startup entrepreneurship and venture capital investment. Many research parks and technology centres around the world are learning the Silicon Valley experience. Being the second largest economy in the world, China is on a new development stage to emphasis investment on startup and technology innovation as a backbone for sustainable future economic growth. Investing in GSVlabs not only entitled Chinlink to the future success of GSVlabs, it also allows us access to the Silicon Valley ecosystem and to replicate the model in the emerging China market. Chinlink is a comprehensive financial services platform for licensed alternative financial services in China and onshore or offshore corporate advisory, private equity and venture capital management from our Hong Kong subsidiary, MCM Asia Limited, a merchant bank regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Since December 2018, Chinlink is appointed by Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce as the commerce representative office in Hong Kong for the promotion of Shaanxi's commercial and financial interests and connection with Hong Kong and overseas businesses. We have formed a strategic alliance with the Xi'an Jiaotong University Science Park in January 2019 to co-operate in technology transfer and startup incubator and accelerator programs. The GSVlabs investment is a critical move for Chinlink to leverage on the government support and business relationships in Shaanxi Province and Xi'an in particular."



Mr. Adrian Valenzuela, Co-Founder and CEO of MCM, said, "This partnership with GSVlabs and Chinlink is firmly aligned with the vision that my Co-Founder and CEO Mr. Rachid Bouzouba and I shared since launching MCM: to establish our firm as a leader that fosters innovation and stronger capital ties between China and the West. We believe this investment will set the stage for further collaboration between these regions, and drive global capital and resources towards the great enterprises that are being developed in China today."



Dr. Nikhil Sinha, CEO of GSVlabs, said, "China is a very important market for innovation and entrepreneurial activity. Our partnership with Chinlink and MCM will help us enter the Chinese market and build a presence in the fastest growing innovation market in the world. We are honoured to partner with Chinlink and MCM in these efforts."



About Chinlink International Holdings Limited

Chinlink International Holdings Limited is a listed company on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0997). Chinlink provides comprehensive financial services such as investment banking, financing guarantees, finance lease, factoring, supply chain finance, and money lending. The Company also invests and operates large-scale trade and logistics parks, warehouses, wholesale retail shopping malls, and commercial office building. For more information, please visit www.chinlinkint.com.



About MCM Holdings Limited

MCM Holdings Limited ("MCM") is a subsidiary of Chinlink International Holdings Limited and is a financial services boutique headquartered in Hong Kong that provides investment and merchant banking services, pursuing continuous innovation to support our clients' activities. We provide wide access across Hong Kong, Greater China & other Asian markets along with major global centres including Europe and the Americas, making MCM Partners one of the leading integrated platforms of its kind in Hong Kong. We identify strategic and financial opportunities within a global context, through the extensive network of our experienced banking team.



MCM Asia Limited, a subsidiary of MCM, is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong and holds a licence to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO). MCM Asia Limited is also a member of Alliance of International Corporate Advisors (AICA).



MCM Investment Partners, an affiliate of MCM Asia Limited, is regulated by the SFC to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO.



About GSVlabs

Global Silicon Valley Labs - GSVlabs - is a worldwide innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley with over 250 startups, 450 investors and 75 enterprise partners in our network. Our mission is to create the world's premier global innovation platform - accelerating startups and connecting corporations to exponential technologies, business models, and ideas. We create powerful network effects by supporting entrepreneurs, connecting startups and investors and enabling innovation in the world's largest companies. We catalyse the world's innovation ecosystem and through our new digital platform GSV PassportTM connect Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley.



This press release is issued by Financial PR (HK) Limited on behalf of Chinlink International Holdings Limited. For enquiries, please contact:



Chinlink International Holdings Limited

Joanne Lee

Corporate Development and Communications Director

Tel: +852 2126 6363

Email: joannelee@chinlinkint.com



Rebecca Chan

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel: +852 2126 6363

Email: rebeccachan@chinlinkint.com



MCM Holdings Limited

Vivian Liu

Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +852 2210 0812

Email: vivian.liu@mcmpartners.com



GSVlabs

Mark Moe

Vice President Global Business Development

Tel: +1 650 686 5494

Email: mark@gsvlabs.com



Financial PR (HK) Limited

Cara Pang / Dawn Lee / Sarah Tong

Tel: +852 2610 0846

Email: carapang@financialpr.hk / dawnlee@financialpr.hk / sarahtong@financialpr.hk











Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



