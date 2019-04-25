Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Commences Phase II NMIBC Clinical Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TLT:TSXV) (TLTFF:OTCQB), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light-activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, announced today that the University Health Network Research Ethics Board ("UHN-REB") has approved the commencement of a Phase II clinical study to evaluate Theralase's Anti-Cancer Treatment ("ACT") titled, "Patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC"), who present with Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS"), who are considered Bacillus Calmette Guérin ("BCG") - Unresponsive or are intolerant to BCG Therapy ("ACT-NMIBC")".

The ACT-NMIBC study has been designed in compliance with FDA industry guidelines issued February, 2018 for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. The study will utilize the Therapeutic Dose (0.70 mg/cm) of TLD-1433 and will focus on the treatment of approximately 100 to 125 BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients, with CIS, in approximately 20 clinical study sites in Canada, the US and internationally, with a primary endpoint of efficacy and a secondary endpoint of safety.

Study sites will be launched first in Canada, followed by the US, subject to Food and Drug Administration approval, and then internationally, subject to international regulatory approval.

The primary endpoint of the Study:

Efficacy - Evaluated by Complete Response ("CR") in patients with CIS with or without resected papillary disease at 90 days post-treatment with a duration of CR evaluated at 360 days post-treatment.

Patient CR is defined as:

Negative cystoscopy and negative (including atypical) urine cytology



Positive cystoscopy with biopsy-proven benign or low-grade NMIBC or



Negative cystoscopy with malignant urine cytology, if cancer is found in the upper tract or prostatic urethra and random bladder biopsies are negative

The secondary endpoint of the Study is:

Safety - Evaluated by the incidence and severity of Adverse Events ("AEs") Grade 4 or higher that do not resolve within 360 days post-treatment; whereby:

Grade 1 = Mild

Grade 2 = Moderate

Grade 3 = Severe

Grade 4 = Life-threatening or disabling

Grade 5 = Death

Shawn Shirazi, Ph.D., CEO - Drug Division, Theralase stated that, "The UHN REB approval represents a major milestone for Theralase. I am pleased that the Phase II ACT-NMIBC study has been approved and UHN is able to commence enrolling and treating patients. The safety of the ACT technology for NMIBC has been validated in the Phase Ib clinical study, demonstrating strong efficacy at 66% CR albeit in a small sample size. We look forward to demonstrating to the medical community what the ACT technology is capable of accomplishing in a larger patient population. Finding improved therapies for BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC patient population is a critical unmet medical need."

Kipton Lade, B.Sc., M.Sc., MBA, CEO - Device Division, Theralase stated that, "The Company has focused its engineering resources on upgrading the TLC-3200 medical laser system based on clinical feedback gained in the Company's successfully completed Phase Ib study. We are excited to introduce this next level technology into the Phase II ACT-NMIBC study."

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light-activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com.

