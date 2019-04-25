TrackX Holdings Inc.: TrackX Presenting at the Planet Microcap Showcase May 1, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: TKX | OTC PINK: TKXHF | FRANKFURT: 3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based enterprise asset management solution provider, announced today that CEO Tim Harvie will present the Company's investment thesis on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Harvie's presentation begins at 1:30pm Pacific Time, and he will host one-on-one investor meetings the following day (May 2, 2019).

"I am looking forward to updating the investor community about our recent customer announcements and our growing pipeline of new enterprise accounts," said Mr. Harvie. "Our land and expand strategy is working, as historically we have had 91% of our customers expand beyond their initial deployment. While our SaaS revenue today was at a run-rate of $2.3 million at the end of fiscal Q1 2019, the opportunity in just our existing customers represents a significant potential increase in revenue as customers deploy across their enterprise. We look forward to providing further updates to investors at the Planet MicroCap Showcase."

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

The conference will be held April 30 through May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V:TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise asset management company deploying SaaS-based solutions leveraging multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's GAME (Global Asset Management for Enterprises) platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

