GT Biopharma (GTBP) to Broadcast Update on TriKE Initiatives for HIV and Oncology at University of Minnesota On May 7th; Dr. Jeff Miller And Dr. Timothy Schacker to Host Event

TAMPA, Florida, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: GTBP) (GTBP.PA), an immuno-oncology biotechnology company focused on innovative treatments based on the Company's proprietary NK-engager (TriKE) platform and Multi-Target Bispecific Drug Conjugate (MTBDC) platform, announced today it will broadcast an update to shareholders and press of its Tri-Specific Killer Engager (TriKE) HIV for infected cells and (TriKE) product candidate GTB-3550 developed for the treatment AML at the University of Minnesota. Event to broadcast on May 7th at 4:00 PM ET.

This is a follow up to GT Biopharma's announcement of PreClinical testing led by Drs. Jeffrey Miller, MD, Deputy Director Masonic Cancer Center and Timothy Schacker, MD, Medical School and Director, Program In HIV Medicine, the research team designed a series of Bi- and Tri- Specific killer-engager (BiKE and TriKE) constructs to direct Natural Killer cell antibody dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity against an HIV infected target.

CEO, GT Biopharma, Inc. Anthony Cataldo stated, "There has been significant interest in the TriKE's capabilities in HIV and Oncology. This event will allow our shareholders and the press to understand the capabilities of our TriKe platform technology from the inventors perspective. We will announce more details of this upcoming event soon."

About HIV - HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It harms your immune system by destroying the white blood cells that fight infection. This puts you at risk for serious infections and certain cancers. The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids. The disease is usually asymptomatic until it progresses to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). No cure exists for AIDS, but strict adherence to antiretroviral therapy can dramatically slow the disease's progress and prolong life.

About GTB-1550 Multi-Target Directed Bispecific Therapy

GTB-1550 targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor or both receptors thereby maximizing cancer cell recognition by binding to CD19+, CD22+ and CD19+/CD22+ cancer cells. When GTB-1550 binds to cancer cells, the cancer cells internalize GTB-1550, and are killed due to the action of drug's cytotoxic diphtheria toxin payload. GTB-1550 has demonstrated success in a Phase 1/2 human clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma or leukemia.

At the time of the interim review, 13 patients met the evaluation criteria, including nine NHL and four ALL patients. More than 50% of patients (seven of 13) exhibited a clinical benefit, defined as stable disease, partial remission or complete remission at Day 29. Of the seven patients, one demonstrated a complete remission (CR), one demonstrated a partial remission (PR) and five demonstrated stable disease (SD). The GTB-1550 Phase 1/2 clinical trial is being led by Dr. Veronika Bachanova, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at the University of Minnesota.

About GTB-3550



GTB-3550 (OXS-3550) is the Company's first Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) product candidate being initially developed for the treatment AML. GTB-3550 is a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD16 and anti-CD33 antibodies and a modified form of IL-15. When the NK stimulating cytokine human IL-15 is used as a crosslinker between the two scFvs, it provides a self-sustaining signal that activates NK cells and enhances their ability to kill. We intend to study this anti-CD16-IL-15-anti-CD33 tri-specific killer engager, or TriKE, in CD33 positive leukemias, a marker expressed on tumor cells in AML, myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, and other hematopoietic malignancies. CD33 is primarily a myeloid differentiation antigen with endocytic properties broadly expressed on AML blasts and, possibly, some leukemic stem cells. CD33 or Siglec-3 (sialic acid binding Ig-like lectin 3, SIGLEC3, SIGLEC3, gp67, p67) is a transmembrane receptor expressed on cells of myeloid lineage. It is usually considered myeloid-specific, but it can also be found on some lymphoid cells. The anti-CD33 antibody fragment that will be used for these studies was derived from the M195 humanized anti-CD33 scFV and has been used in multiple human clinical studies. It has been exploited as target for therapeutic antibodies for many years. Improved survival seen in many patients when the antibody-drug conjugate gemtuzumab was added to conventional chemotherapy validates this approach. GT Biopharma believes that GTB-3550 could serve as a relatively safe, cost-effective, and easy-to-use therapy for resistant/relapsing AML and could also be combined with chemotherapy as frontline therapy thus targeting the larger patient population.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based off our proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE), Tetra-specific Killer Engager (TetraKE) and bi-specific Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology platforms. Our TriKE and TetraKE platforms generate proprietary moieties designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's own natural killer, or NK, cells. Once bound to a NK cell, our moieties are designed to enhance the NK cell and precisely direct it to one or more specifically-targeted proteins (tumor antigens) expressed on a specific type of cancer, ultimately resulting in the cancer cell's death. TriKEs and TetraKEs are made up of recombinant fusion proteins, can be designed to target certain tumor antigens on hematologic malignancies, sarcomas or solid tumors and do not require patient-specific customization. They are designed to be dosed in a common outpatient setting similar to modern antibody therapeutics. Our Multi-Target Bispecific Drug Conjugate (MTBDC) platform can generate product candidates that are bi-specific, ligand-directed single-chain fusion proteins that, we believe, represent the next generation of antibody directed drug conjugate therapies.



For more information, please visit www.gtbiopharma.com

