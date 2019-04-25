Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Apr 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as well as for the month of March 2019.Fiscal Year 2019 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since Fiscal Year 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in seven years (since Fiscal Year 2012), setting an all-time record for fiscal year production in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the seventh consecutive year (since Fiscal Year 2013), setting an all-time record for fiscal year production.March 2019Production in Japan for the month of March 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in nine months (since June 2018).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month (since December 2018). This includes record high production for the month of March in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since February 2019).Sales in the Japanese MarketFiscal Year 2019 (fiscal year ended Maarch 31, 2019)Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the fiscal year 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since Fiscal Year 2017).Sales of new vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since Fiscal Year 2018).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive year (since Fiscal Year 2017).(Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles)Fit was the industry's 10th best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the fiscal year 2019 with sales of 85,925 units.(Mini-vehicles - under 660cc)N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car among mini-vehicles for the fiscal year 2019 with sales of 239,706 units.March 2019Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of March 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months (since September 2018).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive month (since February 2019).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in six months (since September 2018).(Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehicles)Fit was the industry's sixth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of March 2019 with sales of 10,813 units. FREED was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 9,982 units.(Mini-vehicles - under 660cc)N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of March 2019 with sales of 26,418 units. N-WGN was the industry's ninth best-selling car with sales of 6,237 units.Exports from JapanFiscal Year 2019 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since Fiscal Year 2017).March 2019Total exports from Japan in March 2019 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in 15 months (since December 2017).