Lower prices for polysilicon, combined with higher energy costs pushed Wacker Chemie's operating result for the first quarter of 2019 more than expected. However, the German company remains committed to its original annual forecast for 2019.A decline in operating profit for the first quarter comes as no surprise for Wacker Chemie, but the figures were even worse than expected. EBITDA dropped by 44% compared with the previous year, to €142 million. The Munich headquartered group announced on Thursday that the drop was primarily "due to the challenging market environment for solar silicon and the ...

