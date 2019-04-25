'Instafam': Ancestry Reveals Boom in DNA Testing as Brits Hunt for Real Connections

LONDON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report unveiled by Ancestry reveals the UK's growing fascination with DNA testing

An estimated 4.7 million Brits 1 have already used a DNA testing service

Since the start of 2018, over four million messages have been sent through Ancestry's platform 2

40% of Brits are looking for more meaningful personal connections - jumping to 59% of those aged 18-34

57% believe being connected to family is a key factor in driving wellbeing

Today Ancestry - the global leader in family history and consumer genomics - has unveiled a report into the rise of DNA testing, and the UK's search for meaningful personal connections.

The research, commissioned with YouGov, found that an estimated 4.7 million Brits have already discovered their genetic ethnicity through DNA testing with an additional 60% of the population interested in taking a test.

In the past year, Ancestry has seen over four million messages be sent to previously unknown family members through its platform, as people look to form closer bonds through a greater understanding of their backstory. In the UK alone, there's been a 159% increase in messages sent, with conversations peaking during the Christmas period.

The report findings reveal 40% of the UK adult population - an estimated 20.9 million Brits - are looking for more meaningful personal connections in their day-to-day life, with those aged between 18-34 the most likely age group to crave deeper social bonds (59%).

With 57% believing that being connected to family is a key factor in driving wellbeing, the rise of DNA matching is becoming more prevalent. Over a third of those that have used a DNA testing service have gone on to explore the connections they uncovered, with almost 1 in 5 in current communications.

The report also uncovers a link between DNA testing and wellbeing, with around a third of those who have taken a DNA test (32%) agreeing that discovering their genetic ethnicity has increased their sense of wellbeing.

Those aged 18-24 are most likely to believe that making meaningful connections is a key factor in driving wellbeing (63%) yet are most likely feel lonely in their day to day life (34%). This suggests that the trend for consumer DNA testing and connecting with genetic family could be particularly powerful for the younger generation who are increasingly taking breaks from traditional social media channels. 45% of those aged 18-34 have decreased their time on social media as a result of it having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

Russell James, Ancestry, commented, "Over the past few years we've seen a huge surge of interest in the UK in DNA matching, with the opportunity to build more meaningful connections a key driver for many. Interestingly, our results show that out of all demographics the younger generations crave more meaningful social connections and stand to benefit most from discovering their heritage and using those insights to connect with family members."

Ancestry is offering a 25% discount on DNA testing kits from 25th - 28th April. Visit https://www.ancestry.co.uk/dna for more information and to start your DNA discovery journey.

Notes to editors

All data, unless otherwise stated, is taken from a report commissioned by YouGov.

1 ONS Adult population in 2018 projected to be 52,403,344: https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/projectedukadultpopulationfor2018

2 Ancestry internal data taken from its cousin matching platform, from 01/01/18 to 28/02/19 - over four million private messages were sent globally.

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, harnesses the information found in family trees, historical records, and DNA to help people gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Ancestry has more than three million paying subscribers across its core Ancestry websites with an extensive collection of 20 billion digitised historical records and more than 10 million people in its consumer DNA network. Since 1996, users have created over 100 million family trees and 11 billion ancestor profiles on the Ancestry flagship site and its affiliated international websites. Ancestry offers a suite of family history products and services including AncestryDNA, Archives, AncestryProGenealogists, Newspapers.com and Fold3. AncestryDNA is owned and operated by Ancestry.com DNA, LLC, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com Holdings LLC.