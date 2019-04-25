Trust Exchange Appoints Randy Bradley to Board of Directors

Experienced Business Transformation Executive Joins Collaborative Business Information Services Leader

MEDIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Trust Exchange, the leader in Collaborative Business Information Services, today announced that the company has appointed Randy Bradley to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Bradley brings a wide range of experience to Trust Exchange spanning financial services, eCommerce, and retail. Presently a Managing Director at BMS, LLC and Operating Partner at Ames Watson, Mr. Bradley brings more than two decades of experience to Trust Exchange having held leadership roles in technology, strategy, digital business transformation, and operations at leading companies including eBay, GSI Commerce, Broadridge Financial, Lids Sports Group and Gruntal & Co., LLC.

Mr. Bradley joins as Trust Exchange accelerates its disruption of the $40B market for Business Information Services using an innovative approach to compliance and vendor management designed for the digital age and powered by the cloud. The company recently achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network, validating both the advanced technology and client value delivered by the Trust Exchange Platform.

'Randy's exceptional pedigree in technology and financial services is a perfect fit for Trust Exchange,' said Ed Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Trust Exchange. 'His deep experience in strategy, operations, and business transformation will be essential as we expand our business and continue to prove for our clients that today's compliance challenges can no longer be addressed with yesterday's legacy business information services.'

'Trust Exchange has a bold vision to transform compliance and operational processes with an innovative platform that streamlines processes and delivers network benefits for vendors, compliance officers, auditors, and more,' said Randy Bradley, Vice Chairman of the Board at Trust Exchange. 'The Trust Exchange Platform helps companies on both sides of any business relationship work together without the cost and friction of compliance, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team to advance its vision.'

To learn more about Trust Exchange and to join for free, visit https://web.trustexchange.com/register.php.

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is disrupting the $40B Business Information Services market by enabling companies to securely disclose and monitor key information about customers, vendors, and partners with a centralized, secure cloud platform. Trust Exchange provides Collaborative Compliance, dramatically lowering the cost of compliance by helping institutions automate critical compliance activities, build deeper trust with customers, vendors, and partners, and monitor their own company's reputation performance over time.

For more information, visit www.trustexchange.com.

Follow @b2btrust on Twitter

Follow Trust Exchange in LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/15218284/

Read the Trust Exchange blog at http://www.trustexchange.com/blog/

Become a fan of Trust Exchange on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrustExchange/

CONTACT:

Ed Sullivan

Trust Exchange

edsull@trustexchange.com

SOURCE: Trust Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542991/Trust-Exchange-Appoints-Randy-Bradley-to-Board-of-Directors