Falcon Technologies Announces the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application for CBD Formulations to Treat Ulcers

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN) announced today that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The invention is titled "CBD Formulations to Treat Peptic and Gastrointestinal Ulcers".

The pharmaceutical and OTC drug markets to treat ulcers is one of the largest medical markets in the United States. Approximately 4% of all adult Americans suffer from peptic (also called gastrointestinal) ulcers. Peptic ulcers can occur in the stomach, the intestines and even parts of the esophagus. This invention covers all non-cancerous ulcers that occur in the stomach, the intestines and even parts of the esophagus. The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of aspirin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) (Advil, Aleve, others).

The provisional patent application number is 62838236. At this time, Falcon will not reveal any details about the provisional patent application except for the fact that the formulation contains CBD and an off-patent ingredient from one of the most well known and well-documented healthcare products in the entire world. The purpose and goal of the patent is to secure patent protection now to operate in what is another multi-billion-dollar market.

This provisional patent application follows Falcon's recent provisional patent application to treat acne with certain CBD formulations. The latest provisional patent application continues Falcon's strategy to gain advantages over potential competition. These advantages may be marketing and sales advantages or formulation advantages such as the one covered by this provisional patent application.

William J. Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies stated, "We are ecstatic that we can deliver this great news to our shareholders. We are working diligently to gain an advantage over the other companies currently selling CBD products and this second provisional patent application is another example of the progress we are making with our overall corporate strategy."

CBD ( Cannabidiol ) is one of at least 80 active cannabinoids identified in both cannabis and industrial hemp. It is a major constituent of both plants, although the percentages of total composition can vary greatly from strain to strain. Unlike THC (the other prevalent cannabinoid), CBD is non-psychoactive while having the potential to possess a variety of therapeutic properties.

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made have not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

