Company expands breast specimen imaging portfolio and leadership in breast cancer diagnosis and care

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced global commercial availability of the Trident HD specimen radiography system, a next-generation solution that delivers enhanced image quality, improved workflow and instant sample verification during breast-conserving surgeries and stereotactic breast biopsies.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005180/en/

Trident HD Specimen Radiography System (Photo: Business Wire)

The Trident products are the only specimen radiographs on the market to use amorphous selenium direct capture imaging the same detector technology used in Hologic's 3Dimensions mammography system to generate crisp, clear, high-resolution images. The new Trident HD system, which recently received FDA clearance in the US and a CE Mark in Europe, also features a bigger detector that allows for complete imaging of larger breast surgical specimens, along with a wide range of surgical and biopsy samples.2

"The Trident HD system is a breakthrough solution that delivers the superior image quality clinicians have come to expect from Hologic products, helping to streamline workflows and reduce recalls while decreasing procedure times," said Pete Valenti, Hologic's Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. "We are committed to identifying and addressing the challenges of our customers and their patients at every step of the breast health journey, and our expanding product portfolio is evidence of that commitment."

The Trident HD system eliminates the need for clinicians to transport specimens for imaging and features an ergonomic design that is 37 percent smaller than the original Trident system, making it easy to maneuver in a crowded operating or procedure room. Prior mammography or biopsy images can be displayed on the same Trident HD high-resolution monitor to speed comparison and analysis, resulting in reduced procedure time and improved workflow.1 Additionally, an intuitive touchscreen interface and wireless integration supports advanced image sharing and seamless transfer of patient records to the facility's picture archiving and communication system (PACS).

The market leader in mammography, Hologic has expanded its product suite significantly in recent months through insight-driven, innovative product launches and strategic acquisitions to address the continuum of breast health care. In addition to the Trident HD system, Hologic recently added the LOCalizer wireless radio frequency identification (RFID) breast lesion surgical guidance system, which is available in the U.S. and Europe. The Company also offers the BioZorb 3D bioabsorbable marker, an implantable three-dimensional marker that enables more targeted radiation therapy and helps clinicians overcome challenges in breast-conserving surgery or lumpectomy. BioZorb is currently available in the U.S. only. This expanded portfolio enables Hologic to play a larger role in breast-conserving surgery and further strengthen its offerings to radiologists, pathologists and breast surgeons.

For more information about the Trident HD system, please visit here.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, 3D, 3D Mammography, 3Dimensions, BioZorb, and Trident are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Hologic is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the LOCalizer product and trademark, which is manufactured by Health Beacons.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

1 Wilson A. Trident 2.0 QUAL Qualitative Findings. Explore and identify the ideal breast biopsy verification system from the OR. Kadence International. July 2016.

2 Compared to original Trident system, which is not available in Europe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005180/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jane Mazur

508.263.8764 (direct)

585.355.5978 (mobile)

jane.mazur@hologic.com



Investor Contact:

Michael Watts

858.410.8588

michael.watts@hologic.com