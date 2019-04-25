sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 25 April 2019 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

ResolutionVotes for% For (to 2 d.p)Votes Against% Against (to 2 d.p)Votes Withheld
1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 20181,061,473,84799.93748,4670.07708,012
2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2018976,064,55091.8386,865,7768.170
3. To declare a final dividend of 0.70 pence per ordinary share1,062,913,3271000017.000
4. To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director1,058,743,67199.614,148,0840.3938,572
5. To re-elect Mr
C M Chambers as a director		853,643,97192.2671,632,6357.74137,653,720
6. To re-appoint Mr M P Herbert as a director1,058,787,89199.614,099,8640.3962,572
7. To re-elect Ms G D C Kent as a director~ RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN ~
8. To re-appoint
Mr R A Laxer as a director		1,062,385,58699.95502,1680.0562,572
9. To re-appoint Mr M S Willis as a director1,057,943,91799.534,943,8380.4762,572
10. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director1,060,161,94399.802,164,3710.20624,012
11. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company1,019,870,23495.9642,981,8204.0478,272
12. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors1,057,709,10299.515,164,0200.4957,204
13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company1,060,432,50999.772,441,1180.2356,700
14. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice1,037,759,42197.6325,149,9062.3721,000
15. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment
1,062,751,041		99.99122,0820.0157,204
16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months1,058,433,13699.584,439,9860.4257,204
17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares1,061,893,55399.92829,3950.08207,378

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.

RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
25 APRIL 2019

Enquiries:
Pendragon PLC
Mark Herbert Tel: 01623 725114
Mark Willis

Headland
Howard Lee Tel: 0203 805 4822
Henry Wallers

-ENDS-


