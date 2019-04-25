PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 25
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 25 April 2019 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|% For (to 2 d.p)
|Votes Against
|% Against (to 2 d.p)
|Votes Withheld
|1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2018
|1,061,473,847
|99.93
|748,467
|0.07
|708,012
|2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2018
|976,064,550
|91.83
|86,865,776
|8.17
|0
|3. To declare a final dividend of 0.70 pence per ordinary share
|1,062,913,327
|100
|0
|0
|17.000
|4. To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director
|1,058,743,671
|99.61
|4,148,084
|0.39
|38,572
|5. To re-elect Mr
C M Chambers as a director
|853,643,971
|92.26
|71,632,635
|7.74
|137,653,720
|6. To re-appoint Mr M P Herbert as a director
|1,058,787,891
|99.61
|4,099,864
|0.39
|62,572
|7. To re-elect Ms G D C Kent as a director
|~ RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN ~
|8. To re-appoint
Mr R A Laxer as a director
|1,062,385,586
|99.95
|502,168
|0.05
|62,572
|9. To re-appoint Mr M S Willis as a director
|1,057,943,917
|99.53
|4,943,838
|0.47
|62,572
|10. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director
|1,060,161,943
|99.80
|2,164,371
|0.20
|624,012
|11. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company
|1,019,870,234
|95.96
|42,981,820
|4.04
|78,272
|12. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors
|1,057,709,102
|99.51
|5,164,020
|0.49
|57,204
|13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company
|1,060,432,509
|99.77
|2,441,118
|0.23
|56,700
|14. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|1,037,759,421
|97.63
|25,149,906
|2.37
|21,000
|15. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment
1,062,751,041
|99.99
|122,082
|0.01
|57,204
|16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months
|1,058,433,136
|99.58
|4,439,986
|0.42
|57,204
|17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|1,061,893,553
|99.92
|829,395
|0.08
|207,378
All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
25 APRIL 2019
Enquiries:
Pendragon PLC
Mark Herbert Tel: 01623 725114
Mark Willis
Headland
Howard Lee Tel: 0203 805 4822
Henry Wallers
