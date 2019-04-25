PENDRAGON PLC - Result of AGM

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 25 April 2019 at 10.30am. The results of each resolution are set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % For (to 2 d.p) Votes Against % Against (to 2 d.p) Votes Withheld 1. To receive the annual accounts and Directors' and Auditors Reports for year ended 31 December 2018 1,061,473,847 99.93 748,467 0.07 708,012 2. To approve the annual report on directors' Remuneration for year ended 31 December 2018 976,064,550 91.83 86,865,776 8.17 0 3. To declare a final dividend of 0.70 pence per ordinary share 1,062,913,327 100 0 0 17.000 4. To re-elect Mr M S Casha as a director 1,058,743,671 99.61 4,148,084 0.39 38,572 5. To re-elect Mr

C M Chambers as a director 853,643,971 92.26 71,632,635 7.74 137,653,720 6. To re-appoint Mr M P Herbert as a director 1,058,787,891 99.61 4,099,864 0.39 62,572 7. To re-elect Ms G D C Kent as a director ~ RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN ~ 8. To re-appoint

Mr R A Laxer as a director 1,062,385,586 99.95 502,168 0.05 62,572 9. To re-appoint Mr M S Willis as a director 1,057,943,917 99.53 4,943,838 0.47 62,572 10. To re-elect Mr M D Wright as a director 1,060,161,943 99.80 2,164,371 0.20 624,012 11. To appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company 1,019,870,234 95.96 42,981,820 4.04 78,272 12. To authorise directors to determine remuneration of the auditors 1,057,709,102 99.51 5,164,020 0.49 57,204 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 1,060,432,509 99.77 2,441,118 0.23 56,700 14. To authorise the directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice 1,037,759,421 97.63 25,149,906 2.37 21,000 15. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment

1,062,751,041 99.99 122,082 0.01 57,204 16. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights when allotting shares in connection with an acquisition or specific capital investment which is announced contemporaneously with, or has taken place in the preceding six months 1,058,433,136 99.58 4,439,986 0.42 57,204 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 1,061,893,553 99.92 829,395 0.08 207,378

All resolutions were passed. Resolutions 14 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 APRIL 2019

Enquiries:

Pendragon PLC

Mark Herbert Tel: 01623 725114

Mark Willis

Headland

Howard Lee Tel: 0203 805 4822

Henry Wallers

-ENDS-