CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR - Cell Phone Repair (CPR) and Mobile Defenders Expanding Into Europe

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / CPR - Cell Phone Repair (CPR), the world's largest mobile device repair network, is pleased to announce that it has consummated an investment in iRiparo, an Italian mobile device repair company with more than 185 franchised repair stores in Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain. iRiparo is now jointly owned by its founder, Carlo Alberto Rolando, CPR and Prink, an Italian company with more than 1,300 franchised ink cartridge and office supply retail stores located throughout Europe.

Josh Sevick, CPR's CEO, stated, "We are very excited to become partners with Carlo and the owners of Prink. They have a proven track record of developing successful retail operations throughout Europe and have expert knowledge of how to effectively operate throughout the European Union (EU). With the investment in iRiparo, CPR store network now has more than 750 stores doing business in 17 countries. Developing a global company that can service multi-national, device manufacturers, wireless and warranty companies is a major goal for us and the iRiparo transaction is big a step forward in that regard. By year-end, we plan to grow our store network to more than 900 stores operating in 20 countries."

In conjunction with CPR's investment in iRiparo, CPR's affiliated parts distribution company, Mobile Defenders, is entering into a joint venture with iRiparo and Gruppo AQA, a distribution company based in Italy, to develop a parts distribution operation in Europe. Jordan Notenbaum, Mobile Defender's CEO, stated, "We have been looking for the right opportunity to expand into Europe and we feel very confident that this is a terrific opportunity to leverage our 10 years of experience in the mobile phone parts business. AQA has extensive experience as a European distribution company and iRiparo, in partnership with CPR, plans to become the largest mobile phone retail repair company in the EU."

Carlo Alberto Rolando, iRiparo's founder and CEO, stated, "For the past year, I have been speaking with the CPR and Mobile Defenders teams about the benefits of working together. I am delighted that we were able to come to terms and form our new partnerships. I think these will be mutually beneficial, long-term relationships."

