The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 April 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010272632 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: GN Store Nord ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 145,684,214 shares (DKK 582,736,856) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,416,114 shares (DKK 13,664,456) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 142,268,100 shares (DKK 569,072,400) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 4 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3205 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721226