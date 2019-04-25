Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Completes Electrical Upgrades on Kuhn Lease

CALGARY, AB, and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") is pleased to announce that the electrical upgrades have been completed on the Kuhn lease at the Company's Wooden Horse project in South Texas. The upgrades will allow the Company to pump the Kuhn 4 and Kuhn A5 wells simultaneously, as well as the Kuhn 3 well when it is brought on production.

Shelby Beattie, President and CEO of the Company commented, "We are very pleased to have the electrical upgrades completed. Without this electrical infrastructure we have not been able to consistently, and simultaneously, pump the Kuhn wells with the high fluid volumes that they now produce. The Kuhn 4 and Kuhn A5 wells are now online and producing approximately 2,100 bbls/day of total fluid with an oil cut between 1-2%. As we move forward we will increase the rates of these two wells and bring the Kuhn 3 well on production. Additionally, it is likely that we will increase the fluid volume produced from Kuhn A5 by fracking it at some point in the near future. It is our experience that when these wells are consistently produced there is a corresponding increase in the oil cut percentage. The Company's production target for the three Kuhn wells is a collective total fluid volume of approximately 5,000 barrels per day with an oil cut of 3-4%. We are confident that with the electrical upgrades completed, we will be able to realize the full potential of the Kuhn wells."

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

