InstantCard: Nonprofit of the Month Honorees Serve Communities from Florida to Canada with Human, Health and Educational Services

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / InstantCard has named nine of its clients Nonprofit of the Month for their exemplary role in serving their communities. They are

Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, Henrico, Virginia, serves children in crisis. Client since 2015.

Children First, Windsor, Ontario, aids families of young children who have developmental concerns or face potential mental health issues. Client since 2014.

Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida, Fort Myers, Florida, provides a coordinated response to child abuse and neglect. Client since 2014.

Anchorage Children's Home, Panama City, Florida, provides a continuum of care for at-risk and abused and neglected children. A client since 2012.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Cleveland, Ohio, supports survivors of sexual abuse and rape. Client since 2015.

Variety Child Learning Center, Syosset and Levittown, New York, provides programs and services for young children, ages birth to seven. Client since 2008.

Casa Esperanza, Boston, Massachusetts, provides innovative, culturally-relevant, and evidence-based approaches to chronic disease management. Client since 2012.

Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, Thomasville, North Carolina, provides programs and services for children of all ages, teen mothers, single mothers and their children, developmentally disabled adults as well as frail and aging adults. Client since 2009.

Gift of Life Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides all services necessary for organ donation to occur in Michigan. Client since 2009.

InstantCard offers a special discount for all bona fide nonprofits on photo ID cards for staff, members and volunteers.

"We want to support nonprofits that provide invaluable services to their communities. We know how important it is for them to get the most bang for their buck," says president David Finkelstein.

Since its founding in 2007, InstantCard has served hundreds of nonprofits of all sizes and all types. Its nonprofit clients include diverse human services organizations, schools, churches, and colleges.

ID cards can be simple or incorporate advanced features such as RFID to allow access to secure facilities and barcodes that let supervisors view employee training credentials on a smartphone.

Nonprofits receive a discount of more than $1.00 per card. The price includes a QR code or a bar code and magnetic stripe if desired. Options, such as holographs and smart chips, are available for a small extra fee.

More information about the InstantCard nonprofit program is available at https://instantcard.net/non-profit-organizations/?nabe=4559178115579904:0 or by calling 888-980-6179.

A widely published expert on identity management, Finkelstein has a written an informative article, "How Nonprofit Organizations Can Implement a Professional Photo ID card Policy."

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. It offers free template design, easy online ordering and same-day shipping. InstantCard has a five-star "excellent" rating on Trustpilot. References from nonprofits of all types are available. Web: https://instantcard.net. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo14Qcnu_0.

