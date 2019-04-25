Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with MAR
PR Newswire
London, April 25
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
25 April 2019