Back in October 2018, SolarEdge announced its acquisition of Korean battery maker Kokam. Executives from both companies will be featuring as a part of discussions at pv magazine's Future PV Roundtable during Intersolar 2019 and Lior Handelsman, Founder and VP Marketing and Product Strategy for SolarEdge spoke to pv magazine about the acquisition and strategy.What was behind your thinking with the Kokam acquisition? It is quite clear that solar energy systems are becoming more and more integrated with storage. And as the world of energy and the grid are evolving to distributed generation, that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...