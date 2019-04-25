CEMATRIX Corporation to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 1, 2019

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / CEMATRIX Corporation (OTCQB: CTXXF; TSX-V: CVX) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1 on 1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection, delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group - Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 2nd, 2019 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.

