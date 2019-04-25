Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at OIS@ASCRS

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Allysta) today announced that Henry Hsu, M.D., the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at OIS@ASCRS on May 2, 2019, in San Diego, California. Dr. Hsu will present an overview of the development program for its novel, first-in-class peptide therapeutic in a morning breakout session focused on new drugs being developed for dry eye disease.

About OIS

The Ophthalmology Innovation Summits (OIS) facilitate meaningful interactions and the exchange of information between clinical, capital and corporate leaders to accelerate the development and commercialization of novel therapies to address unmet needs. OIS@ASCRS unites over 500 industry, entrepreneurial and clinical leaders to collaborate on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs and devices to address unmet clinical needs.

About Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allysta is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class peptide therapeutics with a focus in dry eye and liver diseases. The company's lead compound, ALY688, acts as an agonist of the adiponectin receptor and induces adiponectin-like responses. Since its discovery more than 20 years ago as a major hormone produced by adipocytes and other cell types, many studies have shown that adiponectin has beneficial actions on multiple organs and cell types because of its anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing, anti-atherogenic, anti-steatotic, and anti-fibrotic properties. This broad range of activity provides an opportunity to evaluate ALY688 in multiple disease indications. Data from disease models have been consistent with predicted biologic effects. For example, in ocular models of dry eye and corneal injury, ALY688 decreased inflammation on the ocular surface (both T cell and pro-inflammatory cytokines) and promoted rapid healing (re-epithelization) following corneal injury. Additionally, in models of liver fibrosis, ALY688 reduced inflammation, hepatocyte injury, and fibrosis.

