GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Corp Announces George Sookochoff as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / GGX GOLD CORP. (TSX.V: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (the "Company" or "GGX") announces the appointment of George Sookochoff as President of GGX Gold. George has over 35 years of experience in the junior mining sector providing consulting services in the area of project development, data analysis and management and digital marketing. He holds a Commerce Degree (Marketing-Computer Sciences) from the University of British Columbia.

He has served as a director for several junior mining companies and as past President and CEO of International PBX Ventures Ltd., a TSX venture company developing several copper porphyry and gold skarn projects in Chile. George also served as Executive Vice President of Golden Dawn Minerals where one of his duties was data acquisition and analysis of exploration data in the Greenwood mining camp.

George was born and raised in Grand Forks and is quite familiar with the region and its rich mining history along with the importance that mining has played for the families of Grand Forks, Greenwood and area over the last one hundred years.

George commented "Throughout my long career in the junior mining sector and having worked on numerous exploration projects around the world it has always been my strong belief that the Greenwood mining camp, with its rich history in mining, still remains to be the one of the best exploration areas in the world.

I am both excited and honored to return to the Greenwood camp as President of GGX Gold Corp and to further advance and develop the very significant high grade COD vein system along with the numerous other vein systems on the Gold Drop property.

I invite all GGX shareholders as well as all prospective investors to join me in our exciting journey as we continue to develop the full potential of the rich Gold Drop property."

Barry Brown current President and CEO will remain as CEO and has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

The Company also announces it has granted 500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.10. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, CEO

604-488-3900

office@GGXgold.com

Investor Relations:

Mr. Jack Singh, 604-488-3900, ir@GGXgold.com

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

