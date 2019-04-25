A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest PESTEL analysis engagement for an oil and gas company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client make use of profitable opportunities and anticipate all the future challenges facing the company. Also, the study highlights how the in-depth insights obtained from this PESTEL analysis engagement helped the client in anticipating major shifts in the economy and making prudent business decisions.

At present, companies in the oil and gas industry are going through immerse regulatory pressure due to major environmental disasters that happened in the past. Moreover, the adoption of renewable energy sources and the increasing trend towards alternative energy sources are increasing pressure for companies in the oil and gas industry. This creates the need for companies to leverage a PESTEL analysis solution to identify and respond to the changes in the macro environment and differentiate themselves from the competition.

The business challenge:The client is an oil and gas company based out of Central Europe. The rising environmental regulations were causing challenges for the company to conduct business in specific areas. Therefore, the client realized the need to conduct a PESTEL analysis to determine the risks and opportunities associated with the market. With Infiniti's PESTEL analysis solution, the client wanted to understand how the changing macro-economic factors could affect their potential customer base and take measures to minimize their effects.

The solution offered:The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a detailed analysis of all the macro-economic factors such as the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and external environment of the company. Infiniti's PESTEL analysis solution helped the client to identify key metrics pertaining to various socio-economic factors that could impact their business growth. With this, they were able to make use of profitable opportunities and anticipate all future difficulties. This subsequently helped the client to understand major economic shifts and ensure cost-effective production level. Moreover, in-depth insights obtained from PESTEL analysis provided the client with better actionable data through which they could leverage profitable opportunities.

Infiniti's PESTEL analysis engagement helped the client to:

Recognize business opportunities and employ them successfully

Raise awareness of potential threats in the market

Infiniti's PESTEL analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Making more decisive and knowledgeable business decisions

Analyzing data on future opportunities and threats

