Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2019) - Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EMR) (OTC Pink: EGMCF) has completed 3,021 meters of diamond drilling at the Casa South Property in Quebec. Emgold has an option to acquire a 91% interest in the Casa South Property, which is located approximately 80 kilometers north of the town of La Sarre, Quebec or 105 kilometers west south-west of Matagami in the Casa Berardi township.

The property, consisting of 180 contiguous active mining titles covering 10,061 hectares, abuts the Casa Berardi Mine, owned and operated by Hecla Mining Corporation (NYSE: HL).

Over a period of 45 years, about 23,000 meters of drilling was done on the property in 47 drill holes. A significant database of historic information has been compiled and recent geophysics work has been completed that outlined the three priority targets.

The main objective of the drill program was to test the Kama Trend gold bearing structure located just to the south of the Property boundary with Hecla Mining. The Kama Trend structure, a 7 kilometer long by 2 kilometer wide east-west gold bearing structure discovered in the 1980's, hosts numerous anomalous gold zones with historic assays above 300 parts per billion gold. The Kama Trend is a carbonatized andesite containing up to 7% arsenopyrite with variable amounts of pyrite.

Holes CS-19-01, CS-19-02, CS-19-04, CS-19-05, CS-19-06, CS-19-07, and CS-19-08 all intersected the Kama Trend structure with variable widths from 4.5 meters up to 18.3 meters. In addition, Hole CS-19-03 showed a volcanic breccia in interval from 99 meters to 114 meters with 10% quartz-carbonate veining hosting 5 - 10% sulfides and ankerite replacement by arsenopyrite. Moreover, numerous cases of ductile deformation have been observed in most holes indicating that other mineralizing events may have occurred. Core logging is underway and initial samples have been sent for assaying, with assays pending.

Emgold has a number of exploration properties located in Quebec, Nevada, and British Columbia, including the Golden Arrow with measured and indicated gold and silver resources, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties in Nevada.

The company has a strategic investment of 3.75 million shares of Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG) which are currently valued at approximately $2.6 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.emgold.com, contact David G. Watkinson, P.Eng., President and CEO, at 530-271-0679 ext 101, or email info@emgold.com.

