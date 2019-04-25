CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in San Diego, California

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / CPR San Diego - Rancho Penasquitos Towne Center is the latest franchise to join the nation's leading mobile repair network. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes store owner, Michael Henson, and congratulates him on the opening of his first CPR store.

"Michael is the type of candidate we look for in franchisees: hard-working, dependable, and dedicated to serving the customer," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "These qualities, backed by over 25 years of technical support experience, demonstrate that he will be an excellent leader to his team."

The Rancho Penasquitos Towne Center is a bustling retail center at the hub of its community. Michael's store shares this space with over 50 thriving businesses, including restaurants, retail shops, grocers, and more, making it a convenient repair solution for Rancho Penasquitos and its surrounding neighborhoods. He and his team will provide repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, game consoles, and other devices.

"As a resident, I feel very fortunate to share my technical support background and serve the Rancho Penasquitos community," Michael says. "Whether customers are in need of simple or more complex repairs, our expert technicians are there to help."

Michael is originally from Orange County, but he has lived in Rancho Penasquitos for six years with his wife and two sons and has spent 18 years total in San Diego. Aside from operating his new CPR store, Michael enjoys playing golf, hiking, camping, baseball, and fishing. He is also a member of the American Society for Quality, and a Board Member and team manager for the Rancho Penasquitos Little League. Before owning his CPR store, Michael worked at LG Electronics as the Senior Director of Quality, in which he was responsible for driving compliance and continuous improvement for mobile products sold to the U.S. market each year.

CPR Cell Phone Repair San Diego - Rancho Penasquitos Towne Center is located at:

13223-6 Black Mountain Road

San Diego, CA 92129

Please contact the store at 858-240-7529 or via email: repairs@cpr-ranchopenasquitos.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-diego-ca-rancho-penasquitos

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

