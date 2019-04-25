CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchise Opens Second Location in Long Island, New York

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / The largest mobile repair franchise continues its expansion across the United States with the addition of a new store in New York. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes store owner, Eric Cronin, to the network and congratulates him on opening his first franchise location, CPR Syosset.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Syosset, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/syosset-ny/.

"CPR is very pleased to be associated with one of the first smartphone repair centers in the Syosset area," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Eric brings a great deal of experience to the table, and we're looking forward to seeing his store succeed."

Eric's store is located on the North Shore of Long Island, approximately 30 miles east of Manhattan. CPR Syosset sits conveniently off the Jericho Turnpike, surrounded by a plethora of restaurants, retail centers, and other businesses. After noticing a lack of smartphone-centric repair centers in his area, Eric decided it was time to open his own shop. He and his team focus on delivering affordable and convenient solutions for a variety of device-related issues, including water damage, faulty batteries, and cracked screens. CPR Syosset services cell phones, tablets, laptops and computers, gaming consoles, and more.

"As a lifelong Long Island resident, I knew there was a need for better device repair options," said Eric. "My goal is to help our community members find the solutions they're looking for through quality service."

Eric grew up in Massapequa, New York, but he currently lives in Bellmore. In his spare time away from managing his store, he enjoys weight lifting, graphic design, and traveling. Mobile repair has also been a big part of his life, as he has restored cell phones for nearly two decades. To begin a repair at CPR Syosset or to request a free estimate on any service, visit the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Syosset is located at:

601 Jericho Turnpike

Syosset, NY 11791

Please contact the store at 516-364-0002 or via email: repairs@cpr-syosset.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/syosset-ny/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543006/CPR-Franchise-Opens-Second-Location-in-Long-Island-New-York