Donnerstag, 25.04.2019

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Öl/Gas
OSTEUROPA
25.04.2019 | 15:41
The tenure of all Board members of AB Klaipedos Nafta has been extended

Taking into account the 27 April 2018 decision of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) which extended the tenure of the Board members of the Company for a one year period, and in order to avoid legal uncertainty and doubts about the powers of the Board members, on 24 April 2019 the Supervisory Council of the Company decided to extend the tenure of all Board members of the Company until the respective separate decision of the Supervisory Council is taken.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


