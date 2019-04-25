Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2019) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) is pleased to announce it has acquired ownership of 7,142,857 common shares (representing 9.4% of the outstanding shares) and warrants to purchase an additional 7,142,857 common shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (TSXV: MRO) of Vancouver, Canada. If the warrants are exercised, EMX will have ownership of 14,285,714 common shares (representing 17.5% of Millrock's then outstanding common shares. The acquisition was made pursuant to a private placement of units, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase a further common share, at a price of $0.14 per unit (for a total investment of $1,000,000 by EMX), which closed today. Prior to the private placement, EMX did not own any securities of Millrock.

The shares and warrants were acquired for investment purposes under the prospectus exemption set out in section 2.10 [Minimum Amount Investment] of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Presently, EMX does not have any intention of acquiring any further securities of Millrock but may acquire ownership of or control over further securities in the future depending upon market and other circumstances.

EMX has filed an Early Warning Report with the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut Securities Commissions in respect of the acquisition. Copies of the Report may be obtained from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or without charge from EMX's Corporate Secretary, Lori Pavle (604-688-6390).

About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX. Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

