This year's European Search Awards are underway and full-service digital marketing agency Absolute Digital Media have been nominated for not just one, but four different accolades. Following on from their win at The Drum Search Awards earlier this month for their work with Uncle Buck, Absolute Digital Media have gone on to secure a place on the shortlist in Best Use Of Search Finance and Best Use Of Search B2C for the partnership, as well as Best Use Of Search Health for their work with cosmetic surgery company, Longevita Hair Transplant.

If the three industry-based awards weren't enough, the agency has also been treated to a place on the shortlist for the highly sought-after Best Small SEO Agency award as a celebration of their achievements, success and work across a number of clients, including Uncle Buck, WeFixNow and Baggage Hub.

Absolute Digital Media's work with Uncle Buck has helped to carve out a position for the short-term lender as a trustworthy business in their industry. With a tailored and proactive strategy, the digital marketing agency was able to raise Uncle Buck to position one on Google for one of the most competitive industry keywords payday loans. Their impressive results didn't stop there Uncle Buck also saw a 119% rise in organic traffic and a 112.04% rise in new users overall.

Absolute Digital Media's work with Longevita Hair Transplant, on the other hand, has gone on to prove that the agency are more than just experts in the finance industry. The health and cosmetic surgery company saw a 3648.33% rise in sessions and a page one position on Google as a result of Absolute Digital Media's integrated campaign, as well as a 3229.10% rise in new users and an 890% improvement in overall search visibility.

Speaking of the shortlisting, Ben Austin, CEO at Absolute Digital Media, commented:

"Being announced as finalists for four categories at the European Search Awards comes at a time in which our experts are working extremely hard to offer each of our clients the best results in light of algorithm updates and Google's constant changes. This recognition is the perfect celebration of our partnerships with Uncle Buck and Longevita, but also of how far we have come as a digital marketing agency."

Each year, The European Search Awards celebrates the best in SEO, PPC, digital marketing and content marketing, bringing together leading companies and individuals from across Europe in a prestigious award ceremony. The judging takes place in two stages a pre-scoring, that will determine the shortlist, and a meeting between judges to discuss the entrants in great detail to determine the winners.

This year's award ceremony will take place on the 20th June at the Vigado Concert Hall in Budapest, where Absolute Digital Media will join the other shortlisted entries to find out the winners.

