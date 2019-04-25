As from April 26, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 8, 2019. Instrument: Unit Rights (UR) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CI UR B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558872 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172752 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from April 26, 2019, Paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Cell Impact AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription rights (BTU) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: CI BTU B ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558880 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172753 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8 463 83 00.