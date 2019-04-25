Absolute Digital Media Dominate The Shortlist At The European Search Awards 2019

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's European Search Awards shortlist has been released and Absolute Digital Media have been named as finalists for not just one, but four different awards. Nominated for Best Use Of Search Finance and Best Use Of Search B2C for their work with short-term loan lender Uncle Buck, Best Use Of Search Health for their work with Longevita Hair Transplant and Best Small SEO Agency.



This isn't the first time Absolute Digital Media's partnership with Uncle Buck has been celebrated. In fact, they have recently secured a win at The Drum Search Awards for Best Use Of Search in Finance and previously secured the same award at The UK Search Awards in November 2018. These awards and accolades have come as a result of the innovative and proactive strategy that Absolute Digital Media have built alongside Uncle Buck. The payday loan lender has seen an 143.06% rise in 'Loan Completed' conversions, a 119% rise in users and even reached position one for the industry's most competitive keyword - Payday Loans.

Their success doesn't just rest in finance, however. Their position as a finalist in the Best Use Of Search Health category is a show of their expertise in the health industry, in this case with Longevita Hair Transplant. Despite being a relatively new website, Absolute Digital Media helped rise Longevita Hair Transplant to page one in the SERPs, and secured an 90% rise in overall search visibility.

When asked about being shortlisted, CEO Ben Austin commented:

"Being listed as finalists for not just one, but four different categories is something to be proud of and we're looking forward to celebrating alongside Uncle Buck and Longevita Hair Transplant at the awards. The teams here have worked incredibly hard on the strategies for our clients and we're keen to see just what the future will bring for our partnerships with them both."

The European Search Awards celebrate the best in the search industry across SEO, PPC, content marketing and digital marketing, with a meticulous two-step judging process. The judging panel is made up of a number of leading individuals and influencers in the search industry, who each score entries across set questions. These scores are then calculated into a larger score, through which the shortlist is decided. The final judging stage consists of all judges coming together to discuss entries in more detail in order to determine the winners.

This year's winners will be announced at an award ceremony hosted at the Vigado Concert Hall in Budapest, on the 20th June.