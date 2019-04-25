OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) was held today on 25 April 2019 in Oslo, Norway.

All proposals were resolved by the Annual General Meeting as presented in the notice convening the general meeting distributed on 4 April 2019.

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37 -targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--annual-general-meeting-held,c2797177

The following files are available for download: