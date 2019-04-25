Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2019) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") announced today that a total of 10,450,000 warrants outstanding since April 2016 have been exercised at a price of $0.10 per share for proceeds to the Company of $1,045,000. Certain insiders of the Company sold shares in private transactions at a price of $0.25 per share in order to raise funds to pay the warrant exercise price. Total shares issued and outstanding now total 53,774,015.

