Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Q4 2018 Total Revenue Increases 37% over Q4 2017, Setting New Record Quarterly High;

FY 2018 Total Revenue Increases 10% over FY 2017, Setting New Record Annual High;

Initial Revenue Reported from New BioPharma Services and UST Businesses;

Balance Sheet Improves with Significant Conversion of Debt to Equity.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences and other industries, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, provided a business update, and offered limited guidance for FY2019.

Financial Results: Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017

Total revenue for Q4 2018 was $686,558 compared to $502,708 for the same period in 2017, a 37% increase. This increase was primarily due to our double-digit growth in products and services and in grant revenues.

Products and services revenue was $535,860 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $455,767 for the same quarter of 2017, an 18% increase. Sales of instruments increased to $388,356 in Q4 2018 compared to $317,498 in Q4 2017, an increase of 22%. Sales of consumables were $52,935 for 2018 fourth quarter compared to $60,108 for the same period in 2017, a 12% decrease. Grant revenue in Q4 2018 was $150,698 compared to $46,941 in Q4 2016 an increase of 321%.

Operating loss for Q4 2018 was $1,514,730 compared to $1,318,384 for the same period in 2017. This increase in operating loss was primarily due to increases in general and administrative expense.

Loss per common share - basic and diluted - was $(2.93) for Q4 2018 compared to $(2.37) for the same period in 2017.

Financial Results: FY2018 vs. FY2017

Total revenue for FY2018 was $2,457,871 compared to $2,240,498 for FY2017, a 10% increase. This increase was primarily due to our growth in products and services and in grant revenues.

Products and services revenue was $2,200,539 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared with $2,065,891 for the year ended December 31, 2017, a 7% increase. Sales of instruments decreased to $1,418,731 for FY2018 compared to $1,459,326 for FY2017, a decrease of 3%. Sales of consumables were $235,132 for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $260,331 for the same period in 2017, a decrease of $25,199 or 10%. Grant revenue for fiscal year 2018 was $257,332 compared to $174,607 for the 2017 fiscal year, an increase of $82,725 or 48%.

Operating loss for FY2018 was $4,477,083 compared to $4,647,048 for FY2017. This decrease was primarily due to increases in total revenue.

Loss per common share - basic and diluted - was $(15.33) for FY2018 and $(9.62) for the 2017 fiscal year.

Operational & Technical Highlights: FY2018

Bradford A. Young, Ph.D., MBA Joins PBI as Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer in November 2018.

We Converted $13.6 Million of Debt into Equity, Significantly Reducing Total Liabilities.

A Major Cancer Research Center Reported that Our Patented Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT") Platform Could Play Major Role in Improving Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment.

PBI and ISS, Inc. Announced Two-Year Worldwide Co-Marketing and Distribution Agreement.

We were Awarded a Key U.S. Patent for Novel High-Pressure Flow-Through Microfluidic Sample Prep Device.

Our Ultra High-Pressure Instruments, Processing Methods, and Platform Technologies were Prominently Featured at a Leading, Worldwide Food Science Meeting.

We Announced the First Contract Utilizing our Recently Acquired, Patented Protein Refolding and Disaggregation Platform Technology from our December 2017 Purchase of All Assets of BaroFold, Inc.

We Accelerated the Development of our Novel Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") Platform to Pursue Commercialization into Major New Markets, Including Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmetics.

Our Patented UST Platform was Featured as a Potential Breakthrough Processing Method for Higher Quality, Longer Lasting Liquid Foods and Beverages not requiring Refrigeration or Chemical Additives, such as Shelf Stable Milk and Other Dairy Products.

We Announced a Strategic Collaboration with Ohio State's College of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences, and were Awarded $318,000 from a USDA Grant to Build the First Prototype UST Instrument.

We Achieved Two Major Milestones in the Development of our Proprietary UST Technology Platform, Including the Development of a UST-based Process to Make Nanoemulsions of CBD Plant Oil from Hemp.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, said: "This past year was filled with multiple significant financial, operational and technological accomplishments. Key among these was the hiring of Dr. Brad Young as PBI's Chief Commercial Officer. In this leadership role, Dr. Young will be responsible for assessing multiple major new and divergent market opportunities, and for optimizing the commercialization priorities and strategy for PBI. In addition to this essential role in strategic planning, Dr. Young will also drive the execution of critical partnering and commercialization programs to build customer adoption and accelerate growth."

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented: "We are pleased with the overall performance of the Company in 2018, especially in Q4 when total revenue reached a record, all-time high for quarterly revenue. In addition to recording significantly increased sales of our core, PCT platform in 2018, we also recorded the first revenue from our newly launched BioPharma Services business. Our BioPharma Services business helps us not only monetize the BaroFold assets we acquired in December 2017 for improved manufacturing of protein therapeutics, but also supports sales of our Barocycler PCT platform. In fact, we use the Barocycler 2320 EXTREME to perform our BioPharma Services and saw increased demand for our Barocycler 2320 EXTREME in 2018 for quality control applications used during the manufacturing of protein therapeutics."

Dr. Young continued: "It's clear that our PCT and BaroFold platform technologies can help companies produce new and improved therapeutic products, a market that is expected to reach $240 billion dollars by 2023 (ResearchAndMarkets.com, 2018). In addition, the new, cutting-edge Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform we are developing for the production of high-quality nanoemulsion mixtures of oil & water can provide an enhanced way to deliver therapeutics or drugs. Thus, our UST platform has the potential to provide a superior method to develop and deliver drug formulations with improved bio-absorption and faster uptake. We look forward to building on the great progress we've made in 2018 and growing the adoption of our life sciences platform technologies for research, development and manufacturing applications in 2019 and beyond."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the biologics contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. The Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 may not necessarily be indicative of future results. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Products, services, other $ 535,860 $ 455,767 $ 2,200,539 $ 2,065,891 Grant revenue 150,698 46,941 257,332 174,607 Total revenue 686,558 502,708 2,457,871 2,240,498 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 451,115 421,315 1,280,270 1,273,354 Research and development 297,298 244,032 1,208,160 988,597 Selling and marketing 286,872 394,538 1,009,568 1,209,334 General and administrative 1,166,003 761,207 3,436,956 3,416,261 Total operating costs and expenses 2,201,288 1,821,092 6,934,954 6,887,546 Operating loss (1,514,730 ) (1,318,384 ) (4,477,083 ) (4,647,048 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (1,152,618 ) (1,623,470 ) (4,168,214 ) (6,055,420 ) Other expense (211,726 ) (4,635 ) (15,135 ) (5,674 ) Impairment loss on investment - - - (6,069 ) Gain on extinguishment of embedded derivative liabilities (74,678) 94,590 260,454 185,452 Incentive shares and warrants (424,024) - (1,299,340 ) (186,802 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - - Total other (expense) income (1,863,046 ) (1,533,515) (5,222,235 ) (6,068,513 Net (loss) income (3,377,776 ) (2,851,899) (9,699,318 ) (10,715,561 ) Deemed dividend on down round feature - - (213,012) - Deemed dividend on beneficial conversion feature (1,203,328) - (12,881,899) - Preferred stock dividends (305,603) - (678,921) - Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (4,886,707) $ (2,851,899) $ (23,473,150) $ (10,715,561) Net (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ (2.93 ) $ (2.37 ) $ (15.33 ) $ (9.62 ) Weighted average common stock shares outstanding used in the basic and diluted net (loss) income per share calculation 1,666,591 1,202,817 1,530,989 1,114,225

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,118 $ 81,033 Accounts receivable, net of $0 reserve at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 474,830 206,848 Inventories, net of $273,547 reserve at December 31, 2018 and $179,600 December 31, 2017 765,478 857,662 Prepaid income taxes - 7,482 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,734 214,676 Total current assets 1,514,160 1,367,701 Investment in equity securities 16,643 19,825 Property and equipment, net 69,272 22,662 Right of use asset leases 136,385 - Intangible assets, net 663,462 750,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,399,922 $ 2,160,188 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 658,856 $ 589,263 Accrued employee compensation 456,932 368,700 Accrued professional fees and other 1,112,995 800,620 Other current liabilities 1,233,323 1,536,507 Deferred revenue 20,623 263,106 Revolving note payable, net of unamortized debt discounts of $0 and $637,030, respectively - 3,500,000 Related party convertible debt, net of unamortized debt discounts of $0 and $31,372, respectively - 259,762 Convertible debt, net of unamortized discounts of $156,180 and $401,856, respectively 4,000,805 8,028,014 Other debt, net of unamortized discounts of $9,118 and $48,194, respectively 852,315 1,379,863 Other related party debt 15,000 - Total current liabilities 8,350,851 16,725,835 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Right of use asset liability 136,385 - Deferred revenue 37,757 57,149 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,524,993 16,782,984 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 850 shares authorized; 300 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively (Liquidation value of $300,000) 3 3 Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 240,000 shares authorized; 80,570 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 806 806 Series H Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 100 100 Series H2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 21 shares authorized; 21 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively - - Series J Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 6,250 shares authorized; 3,458 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 35 35 Series K Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 15,000 shares authorized; 6,880 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 68 68 Series AA Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 6,499 and 0 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 65 - Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; and 1,684,182 and 1,342,858 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively 16,842 13,429 Warrants to acquire common stock 19,807,247 9,878,513 Additional paid-in capital 39,777,301 30,833,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - Accumulated deficit (65,727,538 ) (55,349,299 ) Total stockholders' deficit (6,125,071 ) (14,622,796 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,399,922 $ 2,160,188

