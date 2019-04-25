Annual general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 06/2019

Today on 25 April 2019, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K

At the meeting, the shareholders approved

the audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2018

the appropriation of profits as recorded in the approved annual report

discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management

The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding

re-election of Jens Bager as chairman of the board of directors and Klaus Holse, Leif Nørgaard, Søren Jørgensen and Petra von Rohr as members of the board of directors

remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year

re-appointment of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab and to approve the remuneration to Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab

The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to

authorise the board of directors to increase the company's share capital without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders

authorize the board of directors to acquire treasury shares

amend terms of previously issued warrants

The proposal to establish an incentive program for the company's key employees and executive management (item 9 a. of the agenda) was withdrawn from the agenda by the board of directors. Although the board has received support from a large majority of Danish and foreign investors to its proposal, as well as a simple and large majority was present at the AGM to pass the proposal, the board wants to acknowledge the opposing view of minority shareholders. For these reasons, and to apply good governance measures, the board decided to withdraw the proposal.

The Board of Directors intends to prepare a revised proposal for a long term incentive program that will be presented for adoption at a subsequent extraordinary general meeting.

Copenhagen, 25 April 2019

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:15 p.m. CET on April 25, 2019.

