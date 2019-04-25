Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.: Information on Document Availability 25-Apr-2019 / 17:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Information on Document Availability Thursday April 25, 2019 - BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.'s Annual Report 2018 is now available at: https://www.brack-capital.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/ [1] About BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 EGR Broking Limited Jonathan Hall Louisa Klouda +44 203 697 9495 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Information on Document Availability Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FJMJJDMHLL [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V. Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 803637 End of Announcement EQS News Service 803637 25-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=330530c92d779dc9e196b60423d7737a&application_id=803637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d1cae00893245493a18f1abe604149c&application_id=803637&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

