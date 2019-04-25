PowerBand Solutions Inc.: Powerband Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: PBX) (OTCQB: PWWBF) (Frankfurt: 1ZVA) ('PowerBand', 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a leading online automotive auction, remarketing and sales platform in North America, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Darrin Swenson to its board of directors (the 'Board').

Mr. Swenson has over 24 years of automotive dealership ownership and management experience. Mr. Swenson's initial ownership experience culminated with his dealership receiving the Honda Excellence Award. Mr. Swenson's previous automotive management experience began with manufacturer relationships including Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and then expanded to include GMC, Buick, Porsche, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, and Mitsubishi. Mr. Swenson served as Chief Operating Officer for Hunt Automotive Group, effectively managing four franchise dealerships in adjoining states. Mr. Swenson presently presides as COO for an independent auto auction company with locations in Springdale, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas consigning over 350,000 vehicles and contributing over USD$1.0 billion in sales to the retail and wholesale automobile market. Mr. Swenson is also actively involved in the roll out of D2D Auto Auctions, an automotive online remarketing network in the United States that is owned equally by PowerBand and Bryan Hunt (see news release dated April 2, 2019).

Mike Moen, President and COO of PowerBand, stated: 'We are very pleased to have someone of Darrin's automotive and business experience join PowerBand's Board. Darrin's in depth knowledge of the wholesaler and dealer markets within the used vehicle remarketing industry, as well as his vast manufacturer contacts, will be instrumental as we grow the D2D Auto Auctions platform across the United States.'

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online auction platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.

