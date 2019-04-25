Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders re-appoint Michiel Lap as Supervisory Board member and approve dividend

Amsterdam, 25 April 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its Annual General Meeting earlier today.

Michiel Lap was re-appointed to the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

Shareholders also approved the company's dividend proposal of €0.47 per ordinary share, representing 47% of net income from operations in 2018. It implies a one-off deviation from the company's dividend policy which aims for a pay-out of 30-40% of net income from operations.

The voting outcome per resolution will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

-End-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)





Arcadis shareholders re-appoint SB member and approve dividend (http://hugin.info/132839/R/2242547/885070.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire

